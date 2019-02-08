Share:

RAWALPINDI - The provincial government is working hard to provide maximum facilities to promote local industry and under Ease of Doing Business (EODB), the government is committed to provide all facilities under one roof.

“I will be visiting all chambers of commerce in Punjab to get feedback, suggestions and recommendations on tariffs, taxation and reforms. Punjab government will establish 6 to 8 new industrial zones and this will help local industry to flourish,” said Punjab Chairman Board of Investment (BOI) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas during his visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Thursday.

He said that the Punjab government was committed to provide maximum facilities to overseas investors and traders. Local manufacturers, industrialists and investors will be given equal opportunities and incentives, he added.

He asked private sector to come forward and play its due role for boosting trade and business activities in the region. He said that government is well aware of the concerns of the business community and I agree there is dire need to involve private sector and interaction level should be increased at all levels. He appreciated the role of RCCI in promoting trade and business activities through exhibitions and exchange of delegations. He assured his full support for resolving issue of provision of grid station and link road at RCCI Rawat Industrial Estate.

Earlier, President RCCI Malik Shahid Saleem said that Rawalpindi is the fourth largest city of Pakistan. Pharmaceutical, poultry, gems and jewelry, marble and cement industry is flourishing the Pothoar region. He expressed hope that being member of the business community, Chairman Punjab BOI will address their grievances at top priority and will increase interaction with traders.

RCCI President asked government to give similar incentives package to local manufacturers in Special Economic Zones (SEZ) to make business more competitive and in favor of Pakistani traders. We want more incentives and ease to promote SMEs in the region and we have high hopes for upcoming export package with respect to exports and taxation, he added.