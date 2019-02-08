Share:

ISLAMABAD - PPPP Secretary Information Dr Nafisa Shah MNA has said that if all the characters in Asghar Khan case are exposed then it will mean that all those will also be exposed who conspired against Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and still their followers are busy conspiring against PPP and its leadership. Nafisa in a statement said the nation has no trust in FIA as it is under a puppet prime minister who has also been a conspirator in the past against Benazir. People like the puppet PM is harming democracy and giving democracy a bad name.