ABDUL GHAFFAR MAHAR

KHAIRPUR - A judicial magistrate Thursday sent Zulfikar Wassan, accused of killing teen girl Rimsha, to police custody for three days.

According to details, Zulfikar Wassan was produced before the court of judicial magistrate Kot Diji and he was remanded to police custody for three days.

Meanwhile, GDA leader and MPA Nusrat Sahar Abbassi visited village Pir Guddo on Thursday. The villagers of surrounding area strongly protested against the Nusrat Sahar Abbasi and chanted slogans against her and did not allow her to visit the family of late Rimsha, therefore she returned back without offering condolence with family members.

Woman, newborn die

A woman and a newborn child died and man injured when a vehicle of law enforcers collided with a motorcycle in Sukkur, on Thursday.

According to the details, the incident took place in the jurisdiction of Rohri police station when a vehicle of law enforcers hit a pregnant woman and she injured, after which woman gave birth a child on the road and his husband was injured.

Local reached the spot and shifted all injured to private hospital while woman and her child succumbed to their injuries.

The deceased were identified as Aqsa Qureshi, her newborn child and her husband Numan Qureshi was injured. On the other hand, Rohri police denied any links with the incident.

DRUG PEDDLERS HELD

Moro police arrested drug peddler and recovered 3 kgs of charras from his possession on Thursday.

According to details, following the directives of SSP Naushahro Feroze Tariq Wilayat, a police team raided Bandi Link Road and arrested a drug peddler Abdul Razak Korai and recovered three kilograms of charras from his possession. The drug peddler was wanted to police in many narcotic crimes.

Moro police registered case against him under narcotic act.

ANNUAL EXAMINATIONS OF SALU

The annual examinations 2018 of Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur have been commenced peaceful.

In this regard, all arrangements for peaceful conduct of examinations had already been ensured on the strict instruction of the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Parveen Shah. According to the Controller of Examination, Ghulam Hussain Phulpoto told that the examinations have successfully started and the vigilance teams are constituted by the vice chancellor to ensure fair and transparent conduct of examinations.

In this regard, the entry of irrelevant persons and mobile phones are not allowed in the examinations centers.

The vice chancellor and the pro-vice chancellor may visit surprisingly to any centre during examinations that may continue until February 23.