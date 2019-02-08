Share:

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday has decided to challenge Lahore High Court (LHC) decision regarding Saaf Pani Company scandal in Supreme Court (SC).

According to NAB sources, contracts were handed over on expensive rates.

Punjab govt had constituted 56 companies under guise of good governance and registered them under Article-42 of Companies Ordinance 1984.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif was inspired by the Turkish model and therefore summoned analysts from the same.

While deliberately turning a blind eye towards similar local companies operating in Pakistan, Sharif-led Punjab govt awarded dozens of contracts to Turkish conglomerates on hefty paybacks.

Before formation of these companies, 113970 employees were working in different departments across Punjab and the figure augmented to 157500 following arrival of Turkish corporations.

Rules were either disregarded or revoked while contracts were given on basis of sheer nepotism, thus inflicting hefty losses on provincial exchequer as Shehbaz Sharif issued mammoth Rs150 bn funds in this regard.

Only six companies were formed but the amount soared to 56 in years to come.