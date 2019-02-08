Share:

Stressing the need for across-the-board-accountabilit y, Federal Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan said on Friday that former Punjab minister Aleem Khan would come clean on corruption charges leveled against him.

“There will be no NRO, no matter one belongs to which party,” he asserted while speaking to the media at Karachi airport.

Slamming the previous PML-N government, he said it left behind a huge fiscal deficit. “The Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) was a profitable organisation but went into debt during a democratic government,” he lamented.

Commenting on the ongoing gas crisis across the country, Sarwar said the situation of gas supply would be better in the next winter season.

He ruled out any conspiracy against the Sindh government and the rolling back of the 18th Amendment. “The provinces will be given their legal rights. Any conspiracy against Sindh is a conspiracy against Pakistan.”

He said development works would be carried out across the country.

Sarwar said he had been directed by Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit all the provinces and listen to the people’s complaints there and resolve them.

He said former military dictator Pervez Musharraf’s regime was better than that of the Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The minister said he was hopeful that new gas reserves would be discovered during the ongoing offshore drilling in the Arabian sea.