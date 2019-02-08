Share:

KAMALIA - A public seminar was held at Kamalia Municipal Committee Hall the other day to bring traffic rules awareness to the masses. DSP Traffic Toba Tek Singh Mehr Mohammad Saeed brought attention to the general lawlessness observed by the drivers on road. “The overall civil behaviour of any nation can be gauged by their behaviour on roads while driving. Comparatively, Pakistanis are far behind other nations when it comes to having knowledge of the traffic rules and following them when on the road.” he said. He stated that in the last few years, more deaths have occurred in traffic accidents than in terrorist attacks. The media also need to play its special role in bringing public awareness to the traffic rules, he said. “Following the traffic rules is the fundamental responsibility of every person.

It is not only the driver’s responsibility to obey the traffic rules, but the pedestrians also have to follow these traffic rules,” he stressed. He urged that when on foot, we must stop for a moment and look at both sides before crossing the road. “Traffic police is taking action on daily basis for driving without a valid license, lacking a fitness certificate, over-speeding driving, underage driving, overloading, and using a mobile phone while driving,” he told.