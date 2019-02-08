Share:

Islamabad - The senate standing committee on federal education directed Pakistan Medical and Dental Council on Thursday to restore the 164 seats of Balochistan and Fata students in public-sector medical colleges of the country.

The meeting of the senate body on education was held here, where the senators raised the issue and directed the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and PMDC to facilitate the students instead of creating hurdles for them in education.

The meeting was chaired by Senator Raheela Magsi, while Senator Usman Khan Kakar, Senator Dilawar Khan, Sentor Ali Saif, Senator Nauman Wazir Khattak and other members attended the meeting.

Senator Usman Khan Kakar while discussing the point of public importance said that HEC offered 129 medical scholarships in Balochistan and Fata last year which have been shrunk to 29 only this year.

He said that admissions are halted after conducting the tests and interviews and future of the students from Fata and Balochistan is hanging in balance.

He also told the committee that the HEC had offered 192 scholarships for the students, but the PMDC and colleges were not admitting the students and wasting their time.

HEC official Waseem Hashmi informed the committee that the Commission had allocated 164 extra seats on scholarships for the students of Fata and Balochistan in 55 public-sector medical colleges of the country.

He added that the decision was taken following the court ruling and scholarships were offered in the previous year, however; this year, the PMDC did not approve and extend the seats. He also said that the court decision was also regarding admission in previous year which could be implemented in next year.

Waseem Hashmi also said that the HEC had raised the matter before PMDC to continue the scholarship which was denied by the PMDC and the programme could not continue. He said that the VC National University of Medical Sciences had voted against continuation of the scholarships.

Meanwhile, director administration PMDC Dr Arshad Nawaz said that during the previous years, the HEC had sent letters to PMDC for admission of students on 194 seats in total, while this year no letter had been sent to the PMDC. He added that admissions process in medical colleges had also been completed. He said that the admission could be considered after receiving application from the HEC.

On this, Senator Nauman Wazir remarked that the educational departments were working with colonial mindset as instead of facilitating the students, they created problems for them. Senator Usman Khan Kakar said that the departments implement court orders but the Parliament is not taken serious.

The committee directed the PMDC to take measures and restore the seats of Balochistan and Fata students in medical colleges which were backed by the HEC.

Discussing the HEC rules for PhD students, Senator Ali Saif said that the course work for PhD students majorly in social sciences mostly included irrelevant subjects which are only burdened the students. He said that instead of giving assignments at the PhD level, students are compelled to study a semester and ensure their attendance which has no logic.

He added that teachers in university also have ‘psychological problems’ as they play with the grades of the students, which unfortunately lead them to commit suicide sometimes.

He said that the educational institutions and HEC are not playing active role for facilitating the students.

HEC administration official Awais Ahmed informed the committee that 18 hours courses work for PhD students is compulsory to check their eligibility for the PhD.

He said that the HEC only gives the guidelines for the 18 hours course work for PhD students, while the course is designed by the university itself.

He said that the course is approved by board of studies, board of faculties and board of advance studies of the university.

He also said that the HEC will intimate universities to look into the issue in designing the coursework for students. The committee also discussed the issue of compensating the locals of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa whose land was acquired while establishing Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan, Bacha Khan Medical College and Agriculture University, Peshawar.

The committee recommended constituting a sub-committee to settle the dispute between land owners, universities and KP government.