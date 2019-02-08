Share:

KARACHI - Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi, while talking to the media outside Sindh Assembly has stated that PAC Chairmanship should be under Opposition.

The decision should be made as per previous traditions of Sindh Assembly. The three opposition political parties are united on this issue.

“People’s Party talks about Charter of Democracy in National Assembly. Why they are against giving Chairmanship of PAC to Opposition in Sindh? If they wish chairmanship of PAC in National Assembly goes to Opposition Leader, they should accept this principle here also. The double-standards of Peoples Party are creating a confusing situation.” The Opposition Leader stated.

He added, “We will not participate in any committee if you are not giving us chairmanship of PAC. All the three political parties including GDA, MQM and PTI have a consensus on this issue that if there is no PAC, no committee will be accepted.”

Firdous Shamim Naqvi stated, “I am representing all the opposition parties GDA, MQM and PTI here. This step by PPP is against the traditions of democracy. PPP wants recognition internationally as the flag-bearer of democracy, which is a huge fallacy. PPP doesn’t want to listen to the opposition, which is against democratic behaviors.” “Only the fact that you have majority, you don’t have right to bulldoze the opinion of opposition. We raised our voice for an innocent thirteen year-old little girl in Sindh Assembly. A cruel man killed her by firing 9 bullets and we raised voice against it. PPP tried to suppress our voice. Munawar Wasan went with the cruel and acted as if he was the culprit in the little girl case. They didn’t allow our Adjournment Motion on this issue.” Mr. Firdous Shamim Naqvi stated. Moreover, he stated, “It looks like Munawar Wasan has some contact with Zulfiqar Wasan. There is something wrong. The thirteen year-old girl neither had any ties with any political party nor she could cast a vote. PPP behavior was unbearable on this issue, which is hereby condemned. Every political party should stand against cruelty including PTI and Peoples Party. PTI and other opposition political parties have agreed on this issue.”