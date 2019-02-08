Share:

LAHORE - An accountability court on Thursday remarked that on February 18 the court would indict Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif in Ashiana Housing scam.

In the Ashiana Housing Scheme scam, as per the NAB allegations, a Rs14 billion contract was unlawfully awarded to CASA Developers by Shehbaz Sharif when he was the then Punjab Chief Minister.

Shehbaz has been in the National Accountability Bureau’s custody since October 5.

During the hearing, former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Ahad Cheema and former Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Fawad Hasan Fawad, were present in court. However, Shehbaz could not appear because a Public Accounts Committee (PAC) meeting is taking place in Islamabad.

The court expressed anger on his absence.

Meanwhile, NAB prosecutor Waris Janjua said that it was the responsibility of police to present Shehbaz in the court.

The court remarked that Federal government should answer why the PML-N President was not being produced before the court.

Shehbaz’s counsel Amjad Pervaiz said that he was suffering from backbone pain and doctors had advised him to avoid long travel.

The judge said that if he was ill, he be brought by an air ambulance on the next date of hearing.

The judge inquired why Shehbaz Sharif was unable to appear before the court while he was attending Parliamentary and political meetings.

The judge directed that the PML-N President to appear in one week.

He remarked that on the next date, Shehbaz Sharif would be indicted in the Ashiana Housing Scheme reference. No excuse would be accepted on non-appearance of the accused, he remarked.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing for February 16 but the defence counsel requested any other date than 16th.

Accepting the request, the court adjourned the hearing for February 18.