Rawalpindi - The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) is facing acute shortage of staff in building department as result of which it has not been able to remove or bulldoze the encroachments and illegal constructions.

“Right now, I have 10 officers and the other staff in Building Department of RDA which are not enough to tackle the violators of building laws,” said Chairman RDA Arif Abbasi while talking to The Nation on Thursday.

He said the second utmost problem being faced by RDA is non-availability of police force to assist the officials in operations against illegal constructions and encroachments in various parts of city. Due to shortage of staff, he said, the anti-encroachment operations facing much delay.

“I have written three to four letters to Mian Mehmood Ur Rashid, Punjab Minister for Housing, regarding the shortage of staff and he promised me to provide more staffers and officers to overwhelm the violators of building plans,” Arif vowed. He said he ordered launching operation against illegal housing societies and buildings whose owners have failed in getting approved maps/lay out plans within thirty days, the dead line he given.

He said the building department of RDA has launched action against two housing societies Capital Smart City and Blue World City for violating building laws. He said he is the one who had crushed corrupt elements in RDA and has been continuing operations against encroachments without any indiscrimination.

When asked has PTI MPA Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi appeared before him along with his party men-cum-owner of under construction illegal marriage hall at Chakra Road and sought favour for them, Chairman RDA replied he had shown his deep resentment to MPA and told him action would be taken against the violators come what may. “I have ordered constitution of a four member committee to probe the allegations and a strict action would be taken against the responsible,” he replied in response to another query about involvement of RDA Inspector Building Department Asim Nawaz in allowing the owner for building illegal marriage hall against hefty bribe.

Commenting over ongoing water shortage in Murree due to heavy snowfall, Chairman RDA/WASA Muhammad Arif Abbasi said he has directed Managing Director (MD) WASA Raja Shaukat Mehmood to dispatch immediately the water boozers to the hill station to cater the needs of tourists and the locals.