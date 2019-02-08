Share:

SIALKOT - The grieved family of a slain youth has demanded early arrest of his killers, besides, seeking justice and protection of their lives, as the killers were still at large and were threatening the grieved family with dire consequences for pursuing the murder case of their beloved son.

Afzal Butt, father of slain youth Farhan, told the newsmen that four armed accused including Mithu and Qamar alias Qamaru had shot dead Farhan for halting their nasty practice of selling narcotics in Sialkot city’s congested Muhallah Araazi Yaqub locality on September 22,2018( four months ago).

He said that the accused belonged to an influential local gang of the narcotics sellers, due to which the Naikapura police still lying reluctant to arrest them. He said that the accused were still at large and threatening the grieved family with dire consequences if they did not stop persuing this brutal murder case against them.

Grieved family said “we have knocked almost every door for getting justice and getting the influential accused arrested, but we still remain unable despite the passage of four months”.

Four months have passed but the Naikapura police still remain unable and reluctant to arrest the said influential accused killers, the family added.

“Now our lives are in danger. The accused threaten to kill us if we will not withdraw case against them,” slain youth’s father revealed. Salin youth Farhan’s father Muhammad Afzal Butt is a local contractor. He had five children (including the slain Farhan). The grieved family has urged the Prime Minister Imran Khan, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Inspector General of Police Punjab Amjad Javaid Saleemi and Sialkot District Police Officer (DPO) Ameer Abdullah Niazi to provide justice to the grieved family by ensuring the early arrest of the said influential accused killers, besides, providing the life security to the family as well.

“Provide us justice before we were also killed by the accused as well” the grieved family appealed.