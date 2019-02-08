Share:

FAISALABAD - It is a need of the hour to enlighten the hearts of students with sub-continent rich history, Pakistan Movement, geographical boundaries, Pre Islamic and Islamic era and the contributions of sufi saints to bring people towards the message of Allah Almighty.

It was stated by UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Zafar Iqbal Randhawa while addressing the participants of Kashmir Solidarity and Cultural activities at UAF Clock Tower. The university on Thursday remained a hub of Kashmir Solidarity and Cultural activities as a large number of locals thronged the university to witness the exhibition.

The expo highlighted pre-Islamic era and Islamic era, Pakistan Movement, Kashmiris struggle for their right of self-determination, and pre and post partition situation with highlighting the role of Pakistani women in the prosperity of country.

The Vice Chancellor said that due to technological interventions, huge gap had been occurred between present generations with elders. He added we have to reconnect the youth with old generation to achieve our lost glory. He said that a podium has been installed at the UAF clock tower in which students are encouraged to debate without any fears on the history. They can also criticise the university management and faculty there.

He said debating culture among the students regarding different issues and history were vital for grooming of their personalities. He said that Kashmir Solidarity Day renewed pledge to seek a solution to the longstanding dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people

He said that in 1940 at Minto Park Lahore, Muslims had presented a resolution to advance as a separate entity. He added that our elders articulated the true picture of freedom and liberty," he said.

He said the country was achieved after tremendous struggle and sacrifices under unprecedented freedom movement led by Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal. It is our duty to work with dedication for the progress of our homeland. He said that if we would not provide a proper platform to exhibit their skills, it will lead towards negativity. Therefore, character building forum are essential to polish their leadership qualities.

Senior Tutor Dr Athar Javed said that exhibition, Qirat and Naat competitions, Mili Nagma, drama and cultural performance, poster contest, and Kashmir Day walk were being held under the Kashmir Solidarity and Cultural activities that will continue till Feb 14.