ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Thursday reinstated practicing licence of former attorney general and a prominent lawyer Irfan Qadir, which was suspended four years ago.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa took up the matter regarding suspension of Qadir’s licence for hearing.

The Chief Justice observed that since the contempt of court proceeding has been dropped earlier a day ago so the suspension of licence is not a live issue anymore.

He then started dictating the order according to which no one appeared on behalf of the petitioner to prosecute it nor any request is made for the adjournment.

The Chief Justice in his order further observed that the court had gone through the memorandum of the petition and documents appended. The bench found that the matter is no longer a live issue.

“This petition is, therefore, disposed of,” the bench ruled.

CJ Khosa also expressed hope of ‘very cordial’ relationship between Qadir and the bench. After passing the judgment, Chief Justice welcomed Qadir back into the legal practice.

On March 26, 2015, former Chief Justice Jawwad S. Khwaja had suspended Qadir’s practicing licence.

His practicing licence was cancelled during the hearing of the case of purchasing APCs worth Rs1.23 billion from a Serbian company for Sindh police to fight terrorism in Karachi.

The court had also sought details of payment of fees to Qadir by the Sindh inspector general of police and had directed to explain who paid the fees to him. The court had directed Qadir to explain his position for representing the Sindh police without a vakalatnama.

The court had questioned as to how Qadir was representing the Sindh IGP when Advocate Farooq H. Naek was already representing the Sindh government. The same bench had also issued notice to Qadir in a contempt case against him.

The court was informed that Rs2 million out of the total Rs3 million was paid to Qadir.

During the proceedings, Qadir had expressed mistrust over the bench led by Justice Khawaja. Qadir had filed an application demanding withdrawal of Justice Khawaja from the bench hearing the APCs’ deal case.

The former attorney general was of the stance that the then Sindh chief minister had approved the purchase of APCs for Sindh police and both the chief minister and the IGP were not answerable to the court.

He was also of the opinion that the court had pressured Farooq H Naek for a favourable statement. ‘The court did not raise any objection over the caveat of Naek but only he was targeted,” Qadir had said.

Last year, the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) unanimously demanded the top court for restoration of Qadir’s practicing licence.

Qadir, who remained critique of former Chief Justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry, was ousted from the position of Lahore High Court Judge in the light of top court’s July 31, 2009 verdict.

Qadir was also removed from the prosecutor general post in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) by a three-judge bench led by former Chief Justice Chaudhry.