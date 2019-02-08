Share:

ISLAMABAD - The local traders have asked the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to focus on resolving issues of Jinnah Super Market.

A delegation of Traders Welfare Association, Jinnah Super Market, Islamabad led by its President Malik Rab Nawaz visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry and highlighted various issues of the markets that need urgent attention of CDA. Other office-bearers were also present on the occasion. Addressing the delegation, Ahmed Hassan Moughal, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that Jinnah Super Market was one of the important commercial centers of Islamabad where foreign clients also used to visit for shopping and stressed that CDA should address key issues of the market on priority basis. He said that MCI has issued licenses for setting up Khokhas on green belts due to which Jinnah Super was facing many problems and urged that MCI should revise its policy.

Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi, Vice President, FPCCI Capital Office said that being Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner ICT, Amir Ali Ahmed was in a better position to resolve issues of business community and urged that he should focus on better development of all markets in the federal capital including Jinnah Super .

Rifat Farid Senior Vice-President and Iftikhar Anwar Sethi Vice-President ICCI said that CDA had developed an underground parking in Jinnah Super by spending millions of rupees, but due to lack of facilities, parking lot was not being unutilized. They stressed that CDA should provide lights, security guards, sanitation staff and other facilities to make the parking operational.

Speaking at the occasion, Malik Rab Nawaz President and Abdul Rehman Siddiqui Secretary General, Traders Welfare Association, Jinnah Super Market Islamabad said that due to rising encroachments, it was difficult for customers to visit the market. They said that CDA has allowed tea stalls on footpaths in Jinnah Super creating difficulties for visitors. They said that footpaths in Jinnah Super were broken while sewerage system and sanitation arrangements were in pathetic condition and urged that CDA should look into these issues for urgent redress. They said that PTI government should arrange early passage of new Rent Control Law from the parliament to resolve this longstanding issue of traders. Mian Shaukat Masud, Ajmal Baloch, Khalid Chaudhry and others also spoke on the occasion and called upon CDA to focus on development of Jinnah Super on modern lines.