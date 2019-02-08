Share:

ISLAMABAD - Craft lovers from twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad will learn the art of pottery making and truck art here from tomorrow at Hangout NISTE.

The training will focus on guiding the young craft lovers about the history and techniques of unique crafts.

Moderator Abdul Rahman will conduct Truck Art workshop on the theme of Mayari Funkaari with an experience on the parochial art of society. The participants will learn the art on wheels using vibrant and blazing hues to create exquisite pieces.