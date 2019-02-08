Share:

LAHORE - Parts of the country including Lahore received rainfall of varying intensities on Thursday with experts predicting the wet spell to continue for next 24 hours.

Widespread rain-thunderstorm occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan and at isolated places in south Punjab and Kalat division.

Widespread rains, continuously blowing winds and snowfall over the hills increased chill in weather by decreasing temperature during the day and at nighttime.

In Lahore, rains disturbed routine life by causing inundation on portions of roads, roadsides, traffic mess and frequent power outages. Slippery conditions caused massive traffic jams on important city roads. Several incidents of skidding of motorcycles were also reported.

Overcast conditions, strong winds and rains brought down mercury level. Excessive usage of heaters at offices and homes led to low gas pressure in major cities including Lahore.

Bagrote remained the coldest place in the country where mercury dropped 07 degree Celsius below the freezing point. Minimum temperature in Kalam and Kalat was recorded -06C, Gupis, Malamjabba, Parachinar and Skardu -04C. Minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 08C.

According to the experts, westerly wave is still affecting most upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist till Friday (today).

Meteorological department has forecast rain thunderstorm at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Hazara divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir and at isolated places in Sargodha, Faisalabad, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat and Malakand divisions during the next 24 hours. Snowfall over hills is also expected in Malakand division (Swat, Chitral, Kalam, Malamjabba and upper Dir), Hazara division, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the period.

Garidupatta received 37mm rain, Rawalakot 35mm, Bahawalpur 27mm, Muzaffarabad 26mm, Narowal 20mm, Kotli 19mm, Kakul 18mm, Mabdi Bahauddin 16mm, Lahore 13mm, Balakot 12mm, Gujranwala and Gujrat 11mm each, Sialkot 10mm, Okara , Kasur 09mm, Faisalabad and Bahawalnagar 08mm each, Bagrote and Gilgit 06mm each, Hafizabad and Khanewal 05mm each, Pattan 04mm, Jhelum, Shorkot, Sahiwal, Kalat and Rawalpindi 03mm each, Islamabad, Toba Tek Singh and Kalam 02mm each, Bunji and Chillas 01mm each.

APP reports: Several electricity distribution feeders tripped, resulting in power failure in city areas including Harbanspura and Ghazi Road on Thursday.

According to APP, Continuous rain spell caused tripping across the province, resulting in power outages of short duration in various regions.

Sources in Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) said some areas had to face problem due to ‘minor issues’ and now all electricity feeders were in ‘operative condition’ in the city.

Areas of Raiwind Road, Multan Road, Ferozepur Road, Kot Lakhpat, Thokar Niaz Beg, Badami Bagh, Garhi Shahu, Batapur and Dharampura experienced power supply suspension, the sources added.