Lahore - Two important matches of the Honda Polo Club 2019 will be played today (Friday) here at Lahore Polo Club ground.

In the first match of the day at 2:00 pm, Master Paints Black will take on Olympia/Momin Ghee while in the second encounter at 3:00 pm, Master Paints/Guard Group will play against Newage.

Honda Atlus Cars General Manager Sales and Marketing Amir Nazir said: “Being a coporate brand, it is our moral and national duty to support and promote sports in the country. Polo is a game of kings and knights and it is an honor for us to sponsor one of the main events of high-goal season. Besides polo, we are keen to sponsor other sports as well.”

Amir Nazir said that the final will hopefully be very enthralling and exciting. He also revealed that there will be test-drive facility for the spectators to enjoy the best rides.