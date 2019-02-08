Share:

Rawalpindi - Two people were killed in a road mishap on Airport Road. The Rescue 1122 shifted the dead bodies to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for autopsy, where a deceased has been identified as Ghulam Rasool (88) while the identity of the other deceased could not be ascertained.

According to Rescue 1122, the two men were crossing road when a speeding Shahzor mini truck hit them. In result, both men died on the spot. Police also reached at the spot and investigated the matter, he said. Case has been registered against the accused driver, he said.