Share:

SARGODHA - The University of Sargodha (UoS) on Thursday organised a seminar titled "China-Pakistan Relation: The Case of CPEC" to sensitise the students to CPEC and to discuss the various aspects and consequences of the mega project.

The seminar arranged by the Department of History and Pakistan Studies focused on CPEC, which is a matter of interest for both the countries, and evolution of China from a similar economic condition where Pakistan stands today. Dr Fazlur Rahman, Director Pakistan Institute of China Studies, Sargodha University was the guest speaker at the event.

Addressing the seminar, Dr Fazlur Rahman said: "CPEC is a major and pilot project of the Belt and Road Initiative and one major platform for comprehensive and substantive cooperation between China and Pakistan."

Reviewing the Pak-China relations and CPEC, Dr Rahman stated that the project was a historic initiative that would help Pakistan to attract investors to invest along the corridor, which would create jobs and business opportunities for the locals.

He brushed aside certain negative perceptions about CPEC and said "we have to deconstruct the establishing controversy against the multi-billionaire investment as it was beneficial for both the countries and would help bring economic stability to Pakistan.

Dr Rahman dismissed the impression that China had hegemonic or political design under the garb of CPEC and said that Pakistan wanted economic stability and peace in the region and China is already on it.

He said that although Pakistan-China relations are rock solid, in the current geopolitical circumstances, when both Pakistan and China confront threats and pressure from their adversaries, it appears essential to elevate their strategic partnership to an even higher level.

Dr Ijaz Hussain, Chairman Department of History and Pakistan Studies informed the students that CPEC - a pilot project of Belt and Road Initiative -had been launched four years ago with an initial size of the $46 billion. Eleven development projects of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) have been completed so far while 11 others are under construction, he said.

The seminar ended with a comprehensive Q&A session during which the students asked questions about the fruits and controversies establishing against the project. The speakers appreciated the knowledge and the ability of the students to think critically.