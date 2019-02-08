Share:

LAHORE - The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) and the Government College University (GCU) have signed a memorendum of understanding (MoU) for promoting tourism and cultural activities for five years.

Walled City of Lahore Authority Director General Kamran Lashari and Professor Dr Hassan Amir Shah of Government College University signed the accord at the GCU. Under the agreement, students of the Government College University would conduct research on the history of the Walled City while the Walled City of Lahore Authority will provide the GCU students with an opportunity to show their talent.

Walled City of Lahore Authority Director General Kamran Lashari said that university students are taking keen interest in the promotion of heritage and culture. “The Walled City of Lahore Authority is trying its best to take every possible step for the promotion of tourism and cultural activities. Surely students will learn a lot about the history,” he added.