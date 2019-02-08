Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Pakistan’s legal team will present its stance in Kulbhushan Jadhav case at International Court of Justice in The Hague on February 19.

While speaking at a reception in Manchester, Shah said Kulbhushan Jadhav has confessed involvement in subversive activities carried out in Pakistan.

Moreover, the foreign minister said the government has effectively highlighted the issue of Kashmir in British Parliament and we want to promote Intra-Kashmir trade.

He added that India seems worried over the worsening situation in occupied Kashmir as young generation of Kashmiris is fed up with Indian policies.

Shah Memhmood went on to say that Pakistan is playing an active role for peace in Afghanistan as a it is in the interest of the country.