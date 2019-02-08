Share:

A young woman was found hanged at a house in Faisal Town police limits on early Thursday. The body was moved to morgue for autopsy.

The deceased was identified by police as 22-year-old Nimra Bibi. Parents of the victim told the police that Nimra was hanged to death by her husband as they had a domestic dispute late Wednesday night. Nimra tied her knot with Shahzad two years ago. Shahzad used to torture his wife over petty issues, the family of deceased alleged. According to police, Shahzad has been on the run since the death of his wife. Police say they were investigating the death.