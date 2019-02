Share:

LAHORE - The 4th meeting of Punjab Zakat and Usher Council was held under the chairmanship Justice (R) Akhtar Hassan. The meeting approved the release of Rs. 161.00 million to 48 hospitals/medical institutions at district level under second six monthly grant. Minister Zakat and Usher Shaukat Ali Lalika, Secretary Zakat and Usher Asim Iqbal, Deputy Secretary (Admin) Safiullah Gondal, Administrator Zakat Punjab Muhammad Aslam Ramay, members Hafiz Fazal Rahim Ashrafi, Hafiz Zubair Ahmed Zaheer, MPAs including Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari, Ahmad Shah Khagha, Syed Khawar Ali Shah, Saleem Bibi, Ayesha Iqbal, Tanvir Kausar, Hadia Awan, Section Officer Finance Arshad Khan and Section Officer Social Welfare Department Muhammad Anwar attended the meeting.