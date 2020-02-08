Share:

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah announced thatg 449 schemes priced ar Rs40.6 billion are underway in the city, while 11 new schemes, worth Rs7 billion, will be launched for the improvement of Karachi as part of the Annual Development Plan.

Chief Minister Murad instructed the Planning and Development chairperson, local government secretary and Karachi package project director to cooperate in order to prepare these schemes so that they could be initiated as soon as possible.

He added that Government released Rs15.14 billion for the ongoing schemes, but only Rs7.1 billion had been utilised so far. He told officials that site visits will begin at the ongoing schemes in the next 15 days and therefore work must be initiated soon.

Discussing a scheme for the improvement of Karachi Zoological Garden, Murad voiced his dissatisfaction over the slow pace of work, calling it ‘unacceptable.’

The CM directed Karachi Water and Sewerage Board managing director Asadullah Khan to execute a survey of the city’s sewerage system for purpose of repairing.