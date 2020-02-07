Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has vowed that year 2020 will be a relief year for public. The price hike of petrol, electricity & gas is a true example of relief for poor people already squeezed by sky-rocketing prices of general commodities. Tall claims, if not supported by concrete actions, become hollow slogans and bring pain & anguish in general public. Following the directions of IMF & World Bank our government is focusing on generating revenue from utilities, which has made it impossible for ordinary low-income group to make both ends meet. The middle class is finding it difficult to sustain this dearness donned era; what to speak of lower middle class or people living below poverty line? How will change come to their lives. Who will bring happiness & joy to th3se people? A question that will remain unanswered for millions of poor people.

IFTIKHAR MIRZA,

Islamabad.