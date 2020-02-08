KARACHI - An impressive graduation ceremony of aviation security personnel, having successfully completed their specialized training programme, was held at the Airports Security Force (ASF) Academy here on Friday.
U.S. Consul General in Karachi, Robert Silberstein addressing graduating officers of Airport Security Force said the United States was proud to sponsor training aimed at safeguarding airports across Pakistan.
He also acknowledged that ASF officers were the country’s first line of defense in protecting passengers and cargo; facilitating travel and commerce besides preventing narcotics trafficking at Pakistan’s airports.
The training program particularly helped capacity building of airport security personnel in security camera operations and aircraft searches.