KARACHI - An im­pressive graduation cer­emony of aviation security personnel, having success­fully completed their special­ized training programme, was held at the Airports Se­curity Force (ASF) Academy here on Friday.

U.S. Consul General in Karachi, Robert Silber­stein addressing gradu­ating officers of Airport Security Force said the United States was proud to sponsor training aimed at safeguarding airports across Pakistan.

He also acknowledged that ASF officers were the country’s first line of defense in protecting passengers and cargo; fa­cilitating travel and com­merce besides preventing narcotics trafficking at Pakistan’s airports.

The training program particularly helped ca­pacity building of airport security personnel in se­curity camera operations and aircraft searches.