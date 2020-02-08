Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakhat has directed preparing a master plan for resolving water and sanitation issues in big and small cities.

Chairing meeting of Cabinet Standing Committee for Finance on Friday, he directed proper monitoring of Metro Bus Service and making operational estimates for Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) during the ongoing fiscal year.

He also directed including schemes which could not be completed due to lack of funds in the next Annual Development Programme. Minister for Industry and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal, Advisor to Chief Minister for Finance Dr Salman Shah, Chief Secretary Punjab Azam Suleman Khan and relevant officers attended the meeting.

The meeting approved the proposal of PKLI regarding transfer of Rs1.5 billion allocated for non development expenditures to development budget, supplementary grant for new schemes of the school education department, upgradtion of BiBi Pakdam shrine.

The minister instructed the planning and development and finance departments to evaluate the reason of reconstruction of judicial academy boundary wall in short period, carryout audit of income and expenditures of the Punjab Public Service Commission. He instructed the DG Sports to present sponsorship details of Kabadi world cup. The meeting also discussed the incomplete schemes of the road sector and education department service and pension rules. The meeting also approved the business plan of Punjab Capital Market Management Company.