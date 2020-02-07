Share:

Pakistani people are suffering from a big disease which is cancer. In Pakistan every 23% people are suffering from this disease. There are many tips of cancers which they are suffering, like skin cancer, blood cancer, lungs cancer, breast cancer, pancreatic csncerand liver cancer. The mostly people are suffering from breast cancer and breast cancer is the most common cancer in Pakistan.

In Pakistan there is no any good cancer hospital and no good treatment. That’s why, day by day people are dying because of no treatment of cancer disease in country Pakistan. Therefore, gov’t should provide good hospitals and doctors of cancer to people.

RAZZAQ MURAD,

Kech Hirronk.