Share:

MUZAFFARGARH-A local court on Friday handed over former Member of National Assembly (MNA) Jamshed Dasti to police on four-day physical remand in an oil-tanker robbery case registered against him.

Dasti was produced before the magistrate who granted police four-day physical remand of Dasti. He was arrested after second case was registered against him on Feb 4 regarding the oil tanker robbery.

Prominent politician and former Member of National Assembly (MNA) Jamshed Dasti was arrested from Multan by Muzaffargarh police on Thursday evening in oil trucks looting case.

The local police had caught two alleged accomplices and two police officers in relation to the looting oil trucks on Tuesday. It has been revealed that the police officers helped the leader of the Awami Raj Party in carrying out the robberies. A former Union Council chairman, Malik Ajmal and a trade union leader Malik Abid have been taken into custody.

Police officer Farrukh Shehzad along with others helped in looting the oil truck, sources claimed.

In April 2013 Dasti was sentenced to three years in prison and Rs.5,000 fine for presenting a fake graduation degree during the 2008 election.

On 10 April 2013, the Multan bench of Lahore High Court heard Dasti’s appeal and overturned his conviction.