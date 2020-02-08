Share:

FAISALABAD:-Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed two illegal housing societies as well as two under-construction houses on unauthorized land.

FDA sources said here Friday that their team led by Estate Officer Imtiaz Ahmed Goraya, while taking action against illegal colonies, sealed Tech Town-V and Doctors City. Two under-construction houses in Image Villas were also sealed.

On the directions of Director General FDA, Muhammad Suhail Khawaja took legal action against unapproved/illegal housing schemes was being taken without any discrimination, sources added.