Share:

LAHORE - Always known for playing great comedy character as Qabacha in Tanhaiyann, one of the most popular drama serials of PTV, the ever-smiling Behroz Sabzwari celebrated his 63rd birthday as his son Shahroz Sabzwari took the event to instagram and shared a picture of his father. “Happy birthday to the coolest Dad in the World,” Behroz wrote to his father, captioning the photo, “The man who taught me everything.” Shehroz, son of Qabacha, has also played many characters on screen and won laurels for his performances.

“I am so honored to share in your wisdom. I love you Papa,” Shehroz, the scion of Sabzwari family, expressed his emotions, adding, “Here’s to many many more.” Shehroz has told his followers that his father Behroz was born in 1957 and started his acting career in 1970s. He also received the Pride of Performance on 23th March 2009 for his services to thepakistan television industry for a period spanning more than 40 years.