SWABI - Police on

Friday recovered ammunition, narcotics and

firecrackers in separate

raids conducted in various areas of the district.

According to police,

raids were conducted

in areas of Topi, Manerai Bala, Kalu Khan and

Tordher.

Police recovered 9.3

kilogram hashish, 450

gram heroin and 2,977

packets of firecrackers

during raids.