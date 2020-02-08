PESHAWAR - Taking notice of a news
report published in the
section of media, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman on Friday directed the Higher
Education Department
(HED) to submit an audit
report of all the universities in the province.
Talking to journalist,
Shah Farman said that financial irregularities in
the universities would
not be tolerated. The governor said that he will
not compromise on financial discipline in the
educational institutions.
Sources said that financial irregularities worth
Rs40 million reported in different universities from 2014 to 2016.
While Bacha Khan University leased out 407
kanal governments’s
land and forgot to recover Rs1.89 million.