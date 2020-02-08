Share:

PESHAWAR - Taking notice of a news

report published in the

section of media, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman on Friday directed the Higher

Education Department

(HED) to submit an audit

report of all the universities in the province.

Talking to journalist,

Shah Farman said that financial irregularities in

the universities would

not be tolerated. The governor said that he will

not compromise on financial discipline in the

educational institutions.

Sources said that financial irregularities worth

Rs40 million reported in different universities from 2014 to 2016.

While Bacha Khan University leased out 407

kanal governments’s

land and forgot to recover Rs1.89 million.