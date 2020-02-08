Share:

LAHORE (PR): In an event held at Honda Fort, the management of Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Ltd. celebrated the world record breaking achievement of batsman of the Pakistani cricket team Abid Ali by presenting him the all new Honda CIVIC 1.5L VTEC TURBO Oriel. As the first male cricketer in the history of international cricket to score centuries in Test and ODI debut, Abid Ali fall true to Honda’s way of celebrating “Champions who boost their dreams to make history.” In a ceremony, Hironobu Yoshimura, President & CEO of Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Ltd., along with Amir Nazir, GM Sales & Marketing Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Ltd, handed the symbolic key of the car to the first customer, Abid Ali, who was present at the event with his family and friends. The event was covered by media and prominent personalities who took a lot of interest in the new Honda VTEC TURBO Oriel.