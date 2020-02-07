Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) is facing immense shortage of water since the last three days.

Toilets are overflowing with filth and the lawyers and clients are forced to go to the nearest hotels for using washrooms. In the prevailing situation, the female clients find them in a state of perpetual agony when they find no way to meet their toilet need. The CDA personnel are showing apathy towards taking any measure to ensure supply of water despite the court’s orders. Islamabad High Court Bar Association President Raja Inam Amin Minhas said that this matter has been brought to the notice of the relevant quarters numerous times, but no one is paying any heed toward this burning issue. There is no water in the mosque for ablution in the IHC. The clients expressed their anguished saying when the courts are facing the problem of water shortage then who will pay the attention towards the woes of common man.

The institutions, which administer justice are themselves facing problems then a common man can expect what in terms of provision of speedy and inexpensive justice from courts, they remarked.