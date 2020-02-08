Share:

KARACHI - Mir Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani, Advisor to the Chief Min­ister (CM) on Prisons, said on Friday that recruitment in the prison department had begun in the light of jail reforms, and adherence to merit would strictly be en­sured.

“In the first phase, Assis­tant Superintendents (ACs) have been recruited through Sindh Public Service Com­mission (SPSC),” he said while distributing the offer letters to 32 newly-appoint­ed assistant superinten­dents of jail, including two female officers, here at the office of Inspector General of Jail Police.

“Since the performance and progress of any depart­ment is linked to its man­power, the Sindh govern­ment has introduced jail reforms,” Jakhrani said, and added, “The induction of new officers is part of jail reforms, which also envis­age promoting and impart­ing training to the existing officers.”

Later, Jakhrani distributed offer letters to the 32 newly appointed assistant super­intendents of jail.

Earlier, the adviser to the CM fixed badges to the jail officers who were promoted to the post of Senior Super­intendent.

Special Secretary, Home (Prison) Ghanwar Khan Laghari, Inspector General of Prisons Nusrat Mangan and other officers were also present on the occasion.