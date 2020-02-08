KARACHI - Mir Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani, Advisor to the Chief Minister (CM) on Prisons, said on Friday that recruitment in the prison department had begun in the light of jail reforms, and adherence to merit would strictly be ensured.
“In the first phase, Assistant Superintendents (ACs) have been recruited through Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC),” he said while distributing the offer letters to 32 newly-appointed assistant superintendents of jail, including two female officers, here at the office of Inspector General of Jail Police.
“Since the performance and progress of any department is linked to its manpower, the Sindh government has introduced jail reforms,” Jakhrani said, and added, “The induction of new officers is part of jail reforms, which also envisage promoting and imparting training to the existing officers.”
Later, Jakhrani distributed offer letters to the 32 newly appointed assistant superintendents of jail.
Earlier, the adviser to the CM fixed badges to the jail officers who were promoted to the post of Senior Superintendent.
Special Secretary, Home (Prison) Ghanwar Khan Laghari, Inspector General of Prisons Nusrat Mangan and other officers were also present on the occasion.