PESHAWAR - Special Assistant to KP
Chief Minister on Irrigation Riaz Khan on
Friday directed the authorities concerned to
complete all ongoing irrigation schemes timely
in Bajour tribal district.
He said this during his
visit to Bajour along with
secretary for Irrigation
Engineer Behramand
Khan where he was
briefed about performance of the irrigation
department and progress made on various development schemes in
the area.
Special Assistant to
KP Chief Minister on Irrigation Riaz Khan said
that no delay would be
tolerated in completion
of irrigation schemes in
the district and directed
for issuing work orders
on emergencies basis
of those schemes which
tenders had been floated.
He also reviewed issues regarding water
schemes at various places, directing the concerned authorities to go
ahead only with those
schemes which had collective benefits.
However, he added
that no stone should be
left unturned to ensure
transparency in executing those schemes and
underlined the need for
reviving stalled projects.
Special Assistant to
KP Chief Minister on
Irrigation Riaz Khanwarned that strict action
would be taken against
officials who were found
negligent.
He also directed for
ensuring presence of all
staff on duty and added serious steps should
be taken for service of
masses.
He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and the
chief KP minister were
taking keen interest to
remove sense of deprivation among people of
tribal districts.
Members Provincial
Assembly Anwar Zab
Khan, Ajmal Khan and
Saraj Khan besides officials of the irrigation department and the district administration
were also present on the
occasion.