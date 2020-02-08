Share:

PESHAWAR - Special Assistant to KP

Chief Minister on Irrigation Riaz Khan on

Friday directed the authorities concerned to

complete all ongoing irrigation schemes timely

in Bajour tribal district.

He said this during his

visit to Bajour along with

secretary for Irrigation

Engineer Behramand

Khan where he was

briefed about performance of the irrigation

department and progress made on various development schemes in

the area.

Special Assistant to

KP Chief Minister on Irrigation Riaz Khan said

that no delay would be

tolerated in completion

of irrigation schemes in

the district and directed

for issuing work orders

on emergencies basis

of those schemes which

tenders had been floated.

He also reviewed issues regarding water

schemes at various places, directing the concerned authorities to go

ahead only with those

schemes which had collective benefits.

However, he added

that no stone should be

left unturned to ensure

transparency in executing those schemes and

underlined the need for

reviving stalled projects.

Special Assistant to

KP Chief Minister on

Irrigation Riaz Khanwarned that strict action

would be taken against

officials who were found

negligent.

He also directed for

ensuring presence of all

staff on duty and added serious steps should

be taken for service of

masses.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and the

chief KP minister were

taking keen interest to

remove sense of deprivation among people of

tribal districts.

Members Provincial

Assembly Anwar Zab

Khan, Ajmal Khan and

Saraj Khan besides officials of the irrigation department and the district administration

were also present on the

occasion.