PESHAWAR - Special Assistant to KP

READ MORE: Death toll from new coronavirus in China reaches 722, more than 34,500 infected

Chief Minister on Irrigation Riaz Khan on

Friday directed the authorities concerned to

complete all ongoing irrigation schemes timely

in Bajour tribal district.

READ MORE: Record 18C degrees Antarctic temperature raises climate fears

He said this during his

visit to Bajour along with

secretary for Irrigation

Engineer Behramand

READ MORE: China should participate in Arms Control With US, Russia: NATO

Khan where he was

briefed about performance of the irrigation

department and progress made on various development schemes in

the area.

READ MORE: Russian delegation to discuss Syria's Idlib with Turkish leadership

Special Assistant to

KP Chief Minister on Irrigation Riaz Khan said

that no delay would be

tolerated in completion

READ MORE: PAF Mirage Aircraft on Routine Training Mission Crashes in Punjab

of irrigation schemes in

the district and directed

for issuing work orders

on emergencies basis

READ MORE: Ukrainian skiers dominate the slalom event of CAS Karakoram International Alpine Ski Cup

of those schemes which

tenders had been floated.

He also reviewed issues regarding water

schemes at various places, directing the concerned authorities to go

READ MORE: Cricket: Bangladesh struggles to overcome Pakistani pacers on first day of test match

ahead only with those

schemes which had collective benefits.

However, he added

that no stone should be

READ MORE: AIOU intensifies digitalisation program to impart quality education

left unturned to ensure

transparency in executing those schemes and

underlined the need for

reviving stalled projects.

READ MORE: TTP commanders amongst nine criminal elements eliminated in K-P

Special Assistant to

KP Chief Minister on

Irrigation Riaz Khanwarned that strict action

would be taken against

READ MORE: Rs 420 million allocated as special funds for uplift projects in Punjab

officials who were found

negligent.

He also directed for

ensuring presence of all

READ MORE: Syria: Turkeys deploys troops at observation posts in Idlib

staff on duty and added serious steps should

be taken for service of

masses.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and the

READ MORE: Turkey to retaliate against any attack on forces stationed in Syria: Turkish spokesperson

chief KP minister were

taking keen interest to

remove sense of deprivation among people of

tribal districts.

READ MORE: EU's cornerstone Maastricht Treaty marks 28 years

Members Provincial

Assembly Anwar Zab

Khan, Ajmal Khan and

Saraj Khan besides officials of the irrigation department and the district administration

READ MORE: China’s smartphone giants team up to beat Google on software field

were also present on the

occasion.