ISLAMABAD - A newly formed six opposition party’s alliance under the flag of Jamiat ulema e Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) is all set to start a new protest against the incumbent government in Lahore from March 19 under the name of “protection of constitution of Pakistan.” While addressing the media after the meeting here in Islamabad JUI-F senior leader Akram Khan Durrani along with the other opposition parties leaders said that they were going to launch an anti-government protest in order to get rid of the failed government. He stated that they ware going to hold huge rallies in Karachi on March 23 in order to mobilise the masses once again and make the people of Pakistan free of this incompetent government.