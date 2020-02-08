PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday met
the KP Governor Shah Farman here
at Governor House.
In the meeting, they discussed
the overall situation and development plans of the province. The
meeting also discussed the progress made on the establishment of
the Poly Technical Institute in Urmar Bala, a suburb of Peshawar,
and the technical and vocational
training centre in Adezai.
On this occasion, Governor Shah
Farman said that making the youth
of the province skilled would not
only improve the economic situation of the province but also it
would also create employment opportunities for the youth. “The government has launched several public welfare projects in the backward
areas,” the CM said. He said that the
establishment of a public sector
Poly Technical Institute and Vocational training centre in Aedzai in
the suburbs of Peshawar was a long
awaited demand of the local people, which would enable the youth
to be skilled in different fields.
It should be clear that the Technical Education and Vocational
Training Authority (TEVTA) were
given final approval to the Board
of Directors (BoG) of the authority
and it will begin work soon.
CM’s advisor briefed about
strategic plan
of higher education
Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber
Pakhtunkhwa for Higher Education Khaliq-ur-Rahman visited US
Pak centre for advanced studies in
energy (USPCASE) UET Peshawar.
UET Peshawar Vice Chancellor
Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain briefed
him about the different state of art
the laboratories worth multi million dollars established with the
help of USAID. The advisor Khaliqur-Rahman took great interest in
the newly-established labs and appreciated all labs especially the solar testing and certification lab to
be inaugurated this month.
He added that such high-level laboratories would enable academia to help Energy Department
of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and private sector and thus to minimise
junk solar PV in the market. The
advisor was also briefed about the
strategic plan of higher education
to be developed under the leadership of Secretary Higher Education
Arshad Khan.