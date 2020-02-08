Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday met

the KP Governor Shah Farman here

at Governor House.

In the meeting, they discussed

the overall situation and development plans of the province. The

meeting also discussed the progress made on the establishment of

the Poly Technical Institute in Urmar Bala, a suburb of Peshawar,

and the technical and vocational

training centre in Adezai.

On this occasion, Governor Shah

Farman said that making the youth

of the province skilled would not

only improve the economic situation of the province but also it

would also create employment opportunities for the youth. “The government has launched several public welfare projects in the backward

areas,” the CM said. He said that the

establishment of a public sector

Poly Technical Institute and Vocational training centre in Aedzai in

the suburbs of Peshawar was a long

awaited demand of the local people, which would enable the youth

to be skilled in different fields.

It should be clear that the Technical Education and Vocational

Training Authority (TEVTA) were

given final approval to the Board

of Directors (BoG) of the authority

and it will begin work soon.

CM’s advisor briefed about

strategic plan

of higher education

Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa for Higher Education Khaliq-ur-Rahman visited US

Pak centre for advanced studies in

energy (USPCASE) UET Peshawar.

UET Peshawar Vice Chancellor

Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain briefed

him about the different state of art

the laboratories worth multi million dollars established with the

help of USAID. The advisor Khaliqur-Rahman took great interest in

the newly-established labs and appreciated all labs especially the solar testing and certification lab to

be inaugurated this month.

He added that such high-level laboratories would enable academia to help Energy Department

of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and private sector and thus to minimise

junk solar PV in the market. The

advisor was also briefed about the

strategic plan of higher education

to be developed under the leadership of Secretary Higher Education

Arshad Khan.