PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on
Friday approved various
important development
projects for multiple districts worth Rs90 billion.
As per details, the provincial government has
fixed Rs70 billion for the
Swat Motorway which will
be extended to Fateh Pur.
The development projects also included the construction of roads in tribal
districts. Other development projects include the
development of schools,
hospitals, rescue services
and the energy sector.
Rs15 billion will be
spent on different projects while seven projects
have been forwarded to
the federal government
for final approval.
The meeting chaired by
Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan decided to allocate more funds for Kohat as compared to other
districts.
Earlier on Feb 2, CM
Mahmood directed the
authorities concerned to
expedite work on ‘Peshawar Revival Plan’. Presiding over a high-level
meeting in Peshawar, CM
Mahmood ordered to remove unnecessary security barricades from the
motorways across the city.
On the occasion, the
KP CM sought a report
on rehabilitation of drug
addicts and ordered a
province-wide crackdown against drug peddlers. The development
Food authority seals
two canteens in Swat
A team of district Food
Authority on Friday
sealed two canteens of
the hospitals and issued
notices to many food outlets for selling substandard food items.
According to details,
deputy director SAHFA
Swat inspected various
canteens in the government and private hospitals
of the district after receiving complaints regarding selling of substandard
food items. Speaking on
the occasion, Asad Qasim
said that such stern actions would be taken and
availability of safe and
healthy food would be ensured at any cost.