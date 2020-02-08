PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on

Friday approved various

important development

projects for multiple districts worth Rs90 billion.

As per details, the provincial government has

fixed Rs70 billion for the

Swat Motorway which will

be extended to Fateh Pur.

The development projects also included the construction of roads in tribal

districts. Other development projects include the

development of schools,

hospitals, rescue services

and the energy sector.

Rs15 billion will be

spent on different projects while seven projects

have been forwarded to

the federal government

for final approval.

The meeting chaired by

Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan decided to allocate more funds for Kohat as compared to other

districts.

Earlier on Feb 2, CM

Mahmood directed the

authorities concerned to

expedite work on ‘Peshawar Revival Plan’. Presiding over a high-level

meeting in Peshawar, CM

Mahmood ordered to remove unnecessary security barricades from the

motorways across the city.

On the occasion, the

KP CM sought a report

on rehabilitation of drug

addicts and ordered a

province-wide crackdown against drug peddlers. The development

projects also include

construction of roads in

tribal districts. Other undertakings comprise development of schools,

hospitals, rescue services

and energy sector.

Food authority seals

two canteens in Swat

A team of district Food

Authority on Friday

sealed two canteens of

the hospitals and issued

notices to many food outlets for selling substandard food items.

According to details,

deputy director SAHFA

Swat inspected various

canteens in the government and private hospitals

of the district after receiving complaints regarding selling of substandard

food items. Speaking on

the occasion, Asad Qasim

said that such stern actions would be taken and

availability of safe and

healthy food would be ensured at any cost.