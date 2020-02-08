Share:

LAJHORE - The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) would share trade and industry related research and would also work as a think tank for economic revival of the country.

The decision was taken during the visit of LCCI delegation, led by President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, to the Lahore office of the FPCCI. LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, LCCI Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar, FPCCI Vice President and Regional Chairman Dr Muhammad Arshad, former LCCI President and Coordinator FPCCI Punjab Muhammad Ali Mian discussed the prevailing situation at a lengthy meeting at FPCCI.

Dr Arshad stressed the need for improving interaction between the FPCCI and its constituent trade bodies to get resolved the issues being faced by the trade and industry. He said that the FPCCI would play the role of bridge between the government and business community. He was hopeful that the government would help heal the wounds of the business community. He said that good relations between the government and the business community would help bringing progress and development and elimination of unemployment.

He said that collaboration among public, private sector and academia was a prerequisite to achieve the goal of progress and prosperity. Irfan Iqbal Sheikh gave a detailed briefing on the measures initiated by the LCCI for wellbeing of trade and industry. He also threw light on ongoing economic challenges and stressed the need for collective approach to bring country out of these problems. He said that both the LCCI and FPCCI have their own strengths and joining of hands would bring positive change.