Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said Saturday that U.S. President Donald Trump legalized Israeli occupation of Jerusalem with his "Deal of the Century."

"This peace plan only recognizes Israeli occupation and completely ignores the rights of oppressed Palestinians," Mahathir said in his opening address to the third Parliamentary Conference for Al-Quds in Petaling Jaya.

He said Trump’s “deal” was done without consulting Palestinians and it supported only Israeli forces.

UNICEF, said Mahathir, documented Israel's persecution of Palestinian children and Israel must be punished for its violence.

"Malaysia has always stood with the Palestinians and rejected Trump's proposal," Mahathir said.

He called on the conference to take a stand against the complete oppression of Palestinians.

"This activity should be an opportunity to overcome intimidation, violence and genocide against the Palestinian people," Mahathir said.

Around 500 members, including leaders from various parts of the world gathered in Malaysia for the conference.

Conference Chair Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh said the two-day meeting will discuss a number of Palestinian problems, including the Israeli-Palestinian peace plan recently announced by Donald Trump.