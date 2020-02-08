KHYBER - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minster Mehmood Khan has said that
physical look of merged tribal districts would be changed by establishing mega development projects in next five years.
He made these remarks on his
visit to Landi Kotal while addressing during the inauguration of first
setting with masses in connection
of public access campaign here on
Friday.
The chief minister has said that
corruption would be discouraged
at every level in the society and
merit culture would be developed.
He has said the government fulfilled its promises by instituting judicial system, Khasadar has been
merged in police, and health cards
had been introduced in merged districts.
Scores of tribal elders, representative of various political parties, youths, traders, students,
parliamentarians, administration
officials, media persons and others were among the participants
of the gathering. He said that the
campaign was initiated in the
merged districts to informed the
residents of that areas that the incumbent government of Pakistan
Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) under the
dynamic leadership of the Prime
Minister Imran Khan was determined to facilitate them at their
door steps and to set up development schemes with consent of the
locals.
“Being first CM of the ex-tribal
region, I keenly interested to build
such kind of progress schemes
there so that the tribesmen remember the sincere efforts of the PTI
government,” the CM said.
“As the ex-tribal agencies had
been neglected since long therefore in every department start
would taken from zero,” he added,
saying that in coming five years,
the merged districts would be
brought equal to other developed
areas of the country by developing
health, education, employment,
trade, sanitation, solarisation etc.
The CM maintained the PM Imran Khan materialised his promise,
made with tribesmen by allocating
and providing Rs83 billion annually to the merged districts that be
spent for the uplift of the dwellers
of that area. However he urged the
people to join him by halting every
kind of corruption while setting up
the development projects. He added that from tomorrow the public
access drive with intention to value the miseries of masses would
be begun in all districts so that to
shape the development schemes
as per demand of the people.
CM Mehmood Khan asked the
participants that in case of need
they could lodge their complaints,
in complaint cell, established for the
purpose or through parliamentarians convoyed him their massages.
Representatives of various sections
of the society apprised the CM of
their problems being faced by them.
