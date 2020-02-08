Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine on Friday said that passage of a resolution by the National Assembly with a majority vote on Friday, calling for public hanging of the convicts found guilty of murdering and sexually abusing children, would prove a turning point in the history of the country. The resolution was moved by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan and passed by all lawmakers, except for leaders of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Ijaz Alam Augustine said that the government was taking all measures to ensure protection of rights of all citizens, especially children. He said that strict action would be taken against the elements who would be found violating human and child rights.

The minister said that before approval of the Zainab Alert Bill also reflected the efforts of the incumbent government regarding a safe Pakistan for all.