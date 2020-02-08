Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly yesterday passed with a majority vote a resolution calling for the ‘public hanging’ of offenders convicted for sexually abusing and murdering children.

The hand-written resolution, presented by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, strongly condemned the brutal killing of 8-year-old Iwaz Noor in Nowshera.

“It demands that to stop these shameful and brutal killings of children and give a strong deterrent effect, the killers of children should be given death penalty by hanging them publicly,” says the resolution moved during the ‘Question-Hour’.

PPP-P’s Raja Pervaiz Ashraf rushed to take the floor after the resolution passed from the house. “Rape and killing is no doubt a criminal offence...Increasing severity of punishments has not decreased crimes,” he said, mentioning that the word ‘public hanging’ in the resolution was not discussed with his party.

“We cannot put public hanging into practice as it violates the laws of the United Nations,” said Pervaiz, reminding members of the parliament that Pakistan is a signatory to the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Whereas, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said that they would make an effort to run the house on the principles of Quran and Sunnah.

“Allah wants to pass this resolution,“ he commented.

He said this government has taken a number of steps for the protection of children. He said a child protection center has also been established in the Federal Capital, besides enactment of laws such as ‘Zainab Alert’ and ‘Response and Recovery Act’.

He said other parties should also support for the exemplary punishment of culprits involved in these heinous crimes.

The house saw a very thin presence of lawmakers from both sides of the aisle when the resolution was adopted. The front rows from treasury and opposition benches were empty and later the house was also adjourned on lack of required quorum.

PTI MNA Imran Khattak, on a point of order, proposed the house to pass a strong-worded resolution in the house against the killers and rapists of children in the house.

Earlier, PTI MNA Ali Nawaz Awan raised the matter of severe shortage of water in the federal capital. He said, “A dead body was given bath with mineral water due to the shortage of water in G-10 area.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri referred the matter of shortage of water in the capital along with uninterrupted supply of gas in Quetta and other parts of the country to the concerned committee for debate.

Parliamentary Secretary Zain Ahmed Qureshi, responding to the concerns raised on a call-attention notice on charging of sales tax in utility bills from the consumer of Malakand Division, clarified that domestic consumers of Malakand Division have been exempted from sales and income tax in utility bills up to 2023.

Minister of State for States and Frontier Region Shehryar Khan Afridi told the House that the present government has given a national anti-narcotics policy to check the menace of drug abuse. He said a “Zindagi App” has also been launched to create awareness amongst the youth about the hazards of the narcotics.

The chair abruptly adjourned the proceedings of the house, as the required strength (minimum 86 MNAs) was not present in the house.