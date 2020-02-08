KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce & Cooperative Department and Anti-corruption Jam Ikramuallah Dharejo has said that no ghost employee will be tolerated in Cooperative Department and that all employees will have to perform their duties honestly.
While addressing the ceremony held here on Friday to mark the start of the biometric machine installed at the office of the Cooperative Department, he asked the concerned officers to monitor attendance and regularity of the employees, adding that he would not tolerate any lethargic attitude in this regard.
Registrar Cooperative Department Sohail Baloch, Joint Registrar Imamuddin Khaloro and Cooperative Authority MD Aijaz Khatri were also present on the occasion.