KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Indus­tries and Commerce & Cooperative Department and Anti-corruption Jam Ikramuallah Dharejo has said that no ghost employee will be tolerated in Coopera­tive Department and that all employees will have to per­form their duties honestly.

While addressing the cer­emony held here on Friday to mark the start of the bio­metric machine installed at the office of the Cooperative Department, he asked the concerned officers to moni­tor attendance and regular­ity of the employees, adding that he would not tolerate any lethargic attitude in this regard.

Registrar Cooperative Department Sohail Baloch, Joint Registrar Imamuddin Khaloro and Cooperative Authority MD Aijaz Khatri were also present on the oc­casion.