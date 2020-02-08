Share:

PESHAWAR - Former vice president of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Riaz Khattak has hailed the nomination of Malik Iftikhar Ali as president, SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Ghulam Ali as vice president respectively. In a statement issued here, he said that the president FPCCI Mian Anjum Nisar has shown greatness by nominating Iftikhar Ali for the post of president and Haji Ghulam Ali as vice president of the SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry on the basis of their experience.

The decision is aimed at bringing further improvement in the role of SAARC Chamber. The pair, he said, would bring improvement in the whole SAARC region.

The former VP FPCCI said that Ghulam Ali is an experienced businessman and popular leader of the business community, who has also served as City District Nazim, president FPCCI, vice president Islamic Chamber and chairman Standing Committee on Commerce of the Senate of Pakistan. He said that the government in acknowledgement of his services in FPCCI and Islamic Chamber has conferred Sitara-e-Imtiaz on him. He said that Ghulam Ali will play crucial role in the enhancement of trade and coordination among the SAARC countries. The decision of nominating such experienced businessmen for the important offices shows the far-sightedness of the FPCCI chief Mian Anjum and extended full support and cooperation to them.