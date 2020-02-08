Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) Friday expressed confidence that it would soon start commercial production from the Dhoke Hussain Gasfield, situated in Kohat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, after the matter regarding provision of the commodity within 5-kilometer radius of the exploratory well had been resolved amicably. The matter was settled down in a meeting that was chaired by Commissioner Kohar Division in his office and attended by MPA Amjad Khan Afridi, representatives of local administration and officials of OGDCL and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Company Limited (SNGPL), a company press release said. The meeting discussed the issue of provision of gas within five-kilometer radius. The SNGPL representatives apprised the committee that the case of gasification within five-kilometer radius of Dhoke Hussain had already been approved by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA). “Whereas, initial survey of the gasification within 05 KM radius of Togh Well-1 has also been completed and case is under process for fulfillment of codal formalities.” The OGDCL had made a significant discovery of 12 MMCFD (Million Cubic Feet per Day) of gas and 300 BBL (Barrel) of condensate from the field in the year 2018, but the pipeline could not be laid due to the issue that was causing a huge financial loss to the OGDCL and national exchequer as well.