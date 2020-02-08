KARACHI - Pakistan Rangers organised a medical camp in collaboration with the help of district health department Mithi, Thar, PHI, Thar Foundation, and the federal government.
The six-day Parker Spring Festival 2020, “Pakistan Meri Jan-Thar Meri Shaan” with support from the Institute and Regional Medical NGOs, continued from January 31to February 6. The purpose was to organise a free medical campus for women and children to create health and food awareness and treatments in backward areas.
Medical Specialists, Pediatricians, Orthopedic, Chest Specialists, Gynecologists, General Physicians, Lady Doctors, Paramedical Staff and Rangers doctors at the Festival provided the people with excellent medical facilities in the area, with over 9000 patients, including women.