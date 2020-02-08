Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Rangers or­ganised a medical camp in collaboration with the help of dis­trict health department Mithi, Thar, PHI, Thar Foundation, and the federal government.

The six-day Parker Spring Festival 2020, “Pakistan Meri Jan-Thar Meri Shaan” with support from the Institute and Regional Medical NGOs, continued from January 31to February 6. The purpose was to organ­ise a free medical cam­pus for women and chil­dren to create health and food awareness and treatments in backward areas.

Medical Specialists, Pe­diatricians, Orthopedic, Chest Specialists, Gyne­cologists, General Physi­cians, Lady Doctors, Para­medical Staff and Rangers doctors at the Festival provided the people with excellent medical facili­ties in the area, with over 9000 patients, including women.