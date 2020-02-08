Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan U-19 will finish off their ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 campaign with their third position play-off match against New Zealand at the Willowmoore Park, Benoni on Saturday. The Rohail Nazir-led Pakistan U-19 were defeated by India in the Super League semi-final at the JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom on Tuesday which ended their hopes of winning the title for the third time. However, there will be a lot at stake when they take on New Zealand who lost their Super League semi-final to Bangladesh in Potchefstroom on Thursday. The boys in green are eager to end with a positive result by sealing the third spot. Finishing third will help Pakistan U-19 improve on their fourth spot in the last U19 World Cup played in New Zealand in 2018. Head coach Ijaz Ahmed confirmed at least one change in the eleven for tomorrow as left-arm-pacer Tahir Hussain has been ruled out of the match due to a back injury. Ijaz Ahmed said: “The third place play-off is a very important game for us as we want to finish the tournament on a high note. We are practicing the same way we had for every game. We want to finish third in the event. “We have told the players that it is another game and they should concentrate on their daily processes and game rather than worrying too much. This phase is also a part of the development of the players and a lesson that should come in handy for them in their careers ahead. The team will meanwhile fly out of Johannesburg on Sunday morning; the players are expected to reach their home cities in the wee hours of Monday, 10 February.